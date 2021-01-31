Stone Creek Charter School students enjoy 12 new laptops thanks to Rotary Club of Vail

The 12 new computers purchased with Rotary Club of Vail’s donation are being used on two of Stone Creek Charter School’s campuses. (Special to the Daily)



At its November meeting, Rotary Club of Vail decided to donate $2,600 to Stone Creek Charter School for the purchase of 12 new rental chromebooks, which students are now enjoying.

“As an independent charter school in the valley, we rely on our partnerships within the community to make sure all of our students have what they need to be successful in school,” said Michele Miller, head of school for Stone Creek Charter School, in a news release. “The digital access to instruction, either while we are at school or when we are learning from home, is crucial for all students and we are committed to building that equitable support.”

Access to quality technology has become essential for student learning in the time of COVID-19. Students are using technology to do it all, attending classes digitally, collaborating with peers on projects and completing assessments. Thanks to the Rotary Club of Vail, students at Stone Creek Charter School no longer have to worry about access to a quality machine to do their work.

The 12 new computers purchased with Rotary Club of Vail’s donation are being used on two of Stone Creek’s campuses, with 5% of the students using them daily to aid in supporting their education. One sixth-grade student, upon using a new chromebook for the first time, said: “I almost don’t want to open it. It’s so shiny and new.”

During the height of school closures in the spring of 2020, 16% of Stone Creek students were using computers owned by the school. Once the doors closed, the school loaned them out for students to continue their learning through the end of the year. Some of these computers were old, with keys that stuck and batteries that couldn’t hold a charge. While these machines did the job and students finished the year, the school was in desperate need of some technology updates.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Vail, visit http://www.vailrotary.com. For more on Stone Creek Charter School, visit http://www.stonecreekschool.org.