Storm approaches: Up to 9 inches of snow expected on Loveland Ski Area slopes during opening day Thursday

A snowboarder rides through the trees Friday at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The ski area tallied 20 inches throughout the four-day storm, putting its season total at 68.25 inches.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

When skiers and riders arrive at Loveland Ski Area on opening day Thursday morning, up to 4 inches of fresh powder could welcome them as they make their way to the lifts, according to OpenSnow forecasts.

As they pack up their gear and head home, people may need to clear up to 9 inches of snow from their vehicles, and meteorologists expect the snow to stick around on Friday, Nov. 4, at Summit County slopes since temperatures aren’t expected to rise above freezing at higher elevations.

By Friday night, forecasts say Arapahoe Basin Ski Area could get 8 inches, Keystone may net 7 inches, Breckenridge Ski Resort might see 6 inches and Copper Mountain could receive 5 inches, according to OpenSnow.

Skiers and snowboarders ride the Montezuma chairlift during opening day at Keystone Resort on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Jason Connolly/Summit Daily News

After sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the past week, resorts that have yet to open like Breckenridge and Copper could see a boost in their natural snowpack as their opening dates near. In the past 10 days Keystone received 10 inches, Breckenridge received 9 inches, Copper Mountain received 12 inches, Loveland received 13 inches and Arapahoe Basin received 12 inches.

Breckenridge plans to open Nov. 11, and Copper expects to open a few days later on Nov. 14.

The recent snow storms helped Keystone open top-to-bottom skiing and riding Wednesday.