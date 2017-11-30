Storm could bring 4-8 inches of snow to Vail and Beaver Creek late this weekend

It’s been a mild and dry start to the 2017-18 ski season across Colorado, which makes any potential storm a noteworthy event. And so it is with a weather system expected to move across the Colorado Rockies late Sunday into Monday.

Joel Gratz, a meteorologist with OpenSnow.com, says a change in the forecast models that originally predicted snow primarily for Colorado’s southern mountains has flip-flopped, with snow now expected across the high country. Between 4 and 8 inches of snow are possible, including for Vail and Beaver Creek.

Expect warm weather and sunny skies Thursday through Saturday in Eagle County, with daytime highs reaching the mid-40s and overnight lows dropping to the mid-20s. Clouds will begin to move in Sunday, and a cold front Sunday night will drop temperatures in time for the moisture to fall in the form of snow. The snow is expected to continue into Monday.

But once this storm passes through, it could be a bit before we see another one. Gratz forecasts colder — including temperatures low enough to allow for daytime snowmaking — but dry weather into the middle of December.