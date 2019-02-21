Storm could bring up to 14 inches of new snow to Vail and Beaver Creek
A winter storm is on its way to the high country with snow expected to hit the mountains along I-70 late this afternoon and into Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Eagle County and surrounding areas from 2 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches are expected. Snow may decrease Friday morning, but is expected to pick back up Friday afternoon.
The high today is 18 degrees with an overnight low of 11 degrees.
Snow developing in the mountains this afternoon, heaviest along and south of I-70 Corridor. pic.twitter.com/gAJz87ACNe
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 21, 2019