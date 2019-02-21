Storm could bring up to 14 inches of new snow to Vail and Beaver Creek

A winter storm is on its way to the high country with snow expected to hit the mountains along I-70 late this afternoon and into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Eagle County and surrounding areas from 2 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches are expected. Snow may decrease Friday morning, but is expected to pick back up Friday afternoon.

The high today is 18 degrees with an overnight low of 11 degrees.