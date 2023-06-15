Stovall and McSpadden defend Davos Dash titles

Landen Stovall cruises to victory in the 2023 Davos Dash on Wednesday night in Vail.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Landen Stovall and Bayli McSpadden kept their batting average perfect on Wednesday night.

The Bear National Team riders not only defended their respective pro division titles at the 41st annual Davos Dash — one of the longest running annual mountain bike races in Colorado — but they’re both also 2-for-2 in the 2023 Bloch and Chapleau Vail Recreation District Mountain Bike Town Series after winning the Eagle Ranch Classic back on May 31.

“Everything hurts,” Stovall, who finished in 17 minutes, 59 seconds, exhaled moments after topping the 3.5-mile 998-foot ascent.

“It feels good. You have to defend the title.”

Nate Maddox, Josiah Middaugh and Jake Wells filed in together behind the 18-year-old, who led from the gun and created separation halfway through with his quick, 88-pedal-strokes-per-minute cadence.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I had no strategy,” Stovall, whose power output averaged 330 watts (and peaked at 772) admitted. “I kind of just based it on how I felt and I felt good sitting, so I was just like, I’m going to go and see what happens. Nate was in my rearview the entire time.”

“I was able to hang on the wheel of Landon for awhile and then he just opened up a gap that I really couldn’t move in on and kept that solid for the rest of the race,” said Maddox, an Eagle Valley High School cross-country and Nordic ski alumnus who migrated to mountain biking during his tenure at Western State University.

“But yeah, I felt solid today, which was surprising,” he continued.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to have that higher output for this, but right when we hit the dirt, I started to feel good. I was like, ‘ok, I guess I still got this.”

Maddox is aiming for a top-10 finish at Bighorn Gravel in Gypsum on June 25 after placing 12th last year. “That’s a gnarly course, but super fun,” he stated.

The Davos course-record holder Josiah Middaugh (15:57 from 2020), was impressive considering he was coming off two days of racing at XTERRA Belgium last Saturday and Sunday. His plane landed less than 40 hours before he would bolt out of the intersection of Chamonix Lane and Chamonix Road Wednesday evening under ominous clouds and a light drizzle.

“I didn’t think I’d feel good, but I thought maybe I’d be ok, and … it was not good,” Middaugh said.

“From the gun, especially once I hit the dirt — just not good. I could feel that I was not processing the oxygen so well.”

Middaugh was up in the front at the start.

“I was trying to fake it a little early on, that first quarter, trying to lead here and there, and then I just became unhitched. It was ugly!” he said with competitive smile.

The 15-time XTERRA USA champion is eager to be at home for a six-week training block; he’ll also line up for Bighorn Gravel next Saturday. The co-director of that event, Jake Wells, looked spry in fourth, finishing just one second behind Middaugh in his third bike ride since placing second in the single speed category at the 200-mile Unbound Gravel. Wells said the on-again, off-again rain made things a little interesting on-course.

“The dirt was for sure tacky, but there were some puddles,” he said.

“You’re running pretty minimal tires for this course specifically because you don’t usually need a lot of traction; it was a little squirrelly. James (Kirschner) finished right behind me and I guess he washed out in a puddle. So, it adds an element for sure.”

“It definitely played a role. I had one moment where I was looking back and hit a puddle and almost lost it. It was pretty sketchy,” added Stovall, who, along with McSpadden, was coming off a weekend of racing a USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Cross-Country event in Missoula, Montana .

Nate Maddox climbs to the finish of the Davos Dash with Josiah Middaugh and Jake Wells in pursuit. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“It went pretty well,” Stovall said of that competition. “I was pretty consistent and got good points, but yeah, racing this after three days of racing this past weekend — I’m in a lot of pain for sure.”

McSpadden placed fifth in the first race in Montana and was with the lead group the next day during the main event’s long, first-lap climb, but was shaken up after a fluky crash.

“It was kind of one of those crashes where it was like, ‘woah, where did that come from, how did that even happen?’ Next thing I was just, like, on the ground,” McSpadden said, adding that fortunately, there were no broken bones. Despite owning the local competition, she is striving to rekindle her competitive confidence.

“After the crash, it was mentally really challenging. My fitness is good, but mentally I’m kind of struggling a little bit. Just like finding that zone and not letting everything cloud my thoughts,” she continued.

“That’s part of the sport. It’s just coming back after it — it’s hard. You can’t always be perfect and have your head up. It’s ok to struggle a little.”

Losing points in Montana was difficult to get over, McSpadden explained as she walked down the brutal finishing climb of the Davos Dash, where her time of 23;34 topped the two-woman field. Tamara Donelson finished in second in 25:16. McSpadden’s pursuit of a UCI mountain bike World Cup start continues at the SoHo Bike Fest in Utah at the end of the month.

“Another chance,” she said. “Hopefully to find that zone again — and I think I will. I’m trying to remember I’m out there to race and work as hard as I can. Sometimes you’re good and sometimes you’re bad and that’s alright. It’s all part of it — there’s always next time.”