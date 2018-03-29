Street sweeping, cinder pick-up begins in Vail on Monday, April 2

VAIL — Street sweeping operations will be getting underway in Vail beginning Monday, April 2, and will continue through June 4, weather permitting.

Crews will be working eight hours each day, five days a week, to complete the sweeping, which includes curbside cinder pick-up. Residents are asked to rake the cinders from their yards into the right-of-way and to call the public works department at 970-479-2158 when ready for pick-up and then allow a few days for completion.

The cinder pick-up schedule is as follows:

• Mondays: Vail Village, Lionshead and Sandstone district from Spraddle Creek to Buffehr Creek.

• Tuesdays: West Vail North district from Buffehr Creek to northwest end.

• Wednesdays: West Vail South district from West Forest Road to Intermountain.

• Thursdays: East Vail district from Golf Course to end of East Vail.

• Fridays: Vail Village, Lionshead, frontage roads and roundabouts.

Also, watch for details on additional spring-cleaning activities to include large-item pick-up on Friday, April 27, the annual town of Vail community clean up on Sunday, April 29, and the hard-to-recycle event on Friday, May 11. For more information, contact Mark Hoblitzell, the town's environmental sustainability coordinator, at 970-479-2333.