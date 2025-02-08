String Cheese Incident, Melissa Etheridge and more coming to The Amp in Vail this summer

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will host a variety of shows this summer.

Vail Daily file photo

Announcements have already started rolling in for summer concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, and tickets are already on sale for some events.

“We are really excited about how this summer’s lineup is coming together at The Amp,” said Dave Dressman, vice president of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. “There’s something truly magical about experiencing world-class live music against the backdrop of the Gore Creek and the Rocky Mountains.”

The Vail Valley Foundation, which operates the amphitheater, has teamed up with AEG Presents over the past few years to co-present The Amp Summer Concerts, a series that brings in bigger acts to The Amp.

The Vail Valley Foundation recently announced that Colorado-based jam band String Cheese Incident will be coming for back-to-back performances on Aug. 8 and 9. Grammy award winner Melissa Etheridge will perform on Aug. 12. Other summer shows include Leon Bridges on May 25, Michael Franti & Spearhead on May 29, Trombone Shorty (who’s performing at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans) on June 5 and O.A.R. on June 20.

Melissa Etheridge will play at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 12. Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

“We’re not even halfway through our concert announcements for 2025 and have some amazing yet-to-be-announced shows, along with our full Hot Summer Nights free concert series lineup, which will kick off on June 17,” Dressman said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Moe’s BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series was voted the country’s top outdoor concert series for 2024 in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards last May.

If you can’t wait until summer, The Amp comes out of hibernation for a few select weekends during the winter. Après at the Amp is a concert series that started a few years ago and has quickly become a popular draw for fans near and far. On April 4, the lineup includes Jungle DJ set, L’Imperatrice, and Amba. April 5 features Sammy Virji, Goth Babe, Interplanetary Criminal and Don Fuego. For information on all acts and to get tickets, go to GRFAVail.com .