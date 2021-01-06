Strong gas odor in Edwards, officials ask residents to not call 911 to report smell

A strong odor of gas in the Edwards area has been reported, according to Eagle County Alerts. Crews are working with the gas company to identify and mitigate the issue.

According to Black Hills Energy, there is no indication there is an active gas leak. Odors could possibly have resulted from a pressure fluctuation, and the inversion prohibited the smell from dissipating.

Officials are asking that residents please do not call 911 to report outdoor odors, however please do call if you have information regarding the source of the odor, including potential issues with your gas meter.

This story will be updated.