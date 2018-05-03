Strong May storm causing delays; town of Vail on accident alert as snow falls

Update: As of 12:47 p.m., Eagle County's EC Alert system reports Interstate 70 over Vail Pass has re-opened. Still, be careful out there!

EAGLE COUNTY — A strong spring storm is hitting hard at higher elevations in the Vail Valley. As of about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 3, rain was turning to snow at about Eagle on the drive up-valley.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed eastbound Interstate 70 over Vail Pass for "safety concerns," prompting numerous heavy trucks to pull over at the scenic overlook at Edwards.

Meanwhile, the town of Vail Thursday morning issued an accident alert. Here's how an accident alert works.

• There are no injuries due to the accident.

• Both parties remained at the scene.

• No drug or alcohol use is suspected.

In those cases, people involved should exchange contact and insurance information, then make a police report at Vail Town Hall within 24 hours of the accident.