Strong winds fuel Lake Christine Fire creating a ‘prolific ember shower’; 3 structures lost

The Lake Christine Fire destroyed three homes during a "prolific ember shower" overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office and U.S Forest Service.

"We're pretty sure three structures were lost," said Jennifer Costich, public information officer for the federal government firefighting team.

"The Lake Christine Fire grew significantly on July 4th, due to erratic outflow winds, extremely dry fuels, and single digit relative humidity," Eagle County Sheriff's Office posted on its website. "Local crews worked all night long, performing firing operations and protecting over a hundred homes."

The fire grew so much Wednesday night that an estimated of acreage wasn't available yet Thursday morning. It had burned nearly 2,700 acres by 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

In addition to burning onto private lands in the El Jebel and Basalt areas, the fire has burned state lands in the Basalt State Wildlife Area, Bureau of Land Management holdings and national forest.

Read the complete story from The Aspen Times.

