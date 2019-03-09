Stuck semi trucks create slowdown on I-70 near Avon

Stuck semi trucks create slowdown on I-70 near AvonDaily Staff reportnewsroom@vaildaily.comMarch 9, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Daily Staff reportnewsroom@vaildaily.comMarch 9, 2019Traffic is moving slowly on I-70 because of stuck semis near Avon.There is a slow down on I-70 EB at mile marker 166 near Avon due to stuck semis. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsMultiple cars trapped under 15 feet of snow after massive avalanche near Copper MountainVail Pass is now open in both directions. Please drive safely.Avalanche on Minturn Mile outside of Vail; no victims reportedCDOT tells travelers to stay off I-70 through mountains