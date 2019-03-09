 Stuck semi trucks create slowdown on I-70 near Avon | VailDaily.com

Stuck semi trucks create slowdown on I-70 near Avon

Daily Staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com

Traffic is moving slowly on I-70 because of stuck semis near Avon.

There is a slow down on I-70 EB at mile marker 166 near Avon due to stuck semis. Expect delays and use caution in the area.