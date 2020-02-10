Students auctioning off birdhouses to raise money for Habitat for Humanity houses

Here is one of the 13 birdhouses designed and built by Brush Creek Elementary students that is being auctioned off to raise money for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley.

Special to the Daily

“Candy Land Dreams,” “To Infinity & Beyond,” “Rumble in the Jungle,” — plus 10 other custom-themed birdhouses are being auctioned off to raise money for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. Students at Brush Creek Elementary School designed and built the birdhouses while learning about helping others and giving back. Online bidding is open through Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. at: bit.ly/birdhouse-auction. The students’ goal is to raise $1,000.

In December, Mrs. Dodds’ and Mrs. Emmer’s multiage and first-grade classes from BCES visited the Habitat for Humanity worksite in Gypsum to gain a better understanding of the organization and its needs. While at the site, students took a tour of a Habitat home, learned more about the tools used by the construction team and even got to help staple house wrap and hammer nails into a stump. Most importantly, the students learned about volunteering and met seven AmeriCorps NCCC volunteers who came from across the country to work on the Habitat job site for six week

Back in the classroom, the students took what they learned from the Habitat job site plus were taught about architecture, habitats, building and native Colorado birds. Students worked in teams of three or four to design blueprints, build prototypes and eventually build homes for Colorado birds. In total, 13 birdhouses were built, designed and decorated using whimsical themes

All 13 birdhouses are being auctioned off online with all proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. Bidding starts at $20 and the students have set a goal to raise $1,000.

This project would not have been possible without Mrs. Theelke (STEM), Mrs. Ronzio (Art), Mrs. Cole (Principal), Kristen Olsen, parent volunteers and Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley.