Studio Anjali hosts Bends, Blues & Brews yoga class

AVON — Studio Anjali at The Westin is offering two special yoga classes this spring — one dedicated to opening the hips with the help of blues tunes and the other to recharging the spirit through a series of restorative poses.

All levels of practitioners are encouraged to attend. Both classes are free for Athletic Club members or $20 each for non-members. Pre-registration is strongly recommended at 970-790-2051.

Bends, Blues & Brews

On Friday, May 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Shannon Patterson will lead this hip-opening workshop featuring blues music. Each participant will also receive a drink voucher at The Westin's Lookout lobby bar following the practice.

Spring Restorative Yoga

On Sunday, May 20, at 5 p.m., a restorative yoga class will be led by Tara Goike, seeking to deliver physical, mental an emotional relaxation with the aid of props.

Recommended Stories For You

Studio Anjali at The Westin offers a variety of yoga class times and styles daily, including vinyasa, hot flow, yoga for stiff people and aerial yoga. For more information, call 970-790-2051 or visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com.