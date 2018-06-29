Sugarloaf Fire reaches 900 acres in Grand County, now within 4.5 miles of Summit County

In addition to the prohibitions of Stage 1 restrictions, the following activities are prohibited by Colorado law during a Stage 2 fire restriction:

SUMMIT COUNTY – The Sugarloaf Fire bared its teeth toward Summit County last night, ballooning to 900-acres, according to Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, who also serves as the county's wildfire warden. As of now, Summit County isn't considered to be in imminent danger.

The blaze, located near Henderson Mill south of Kremmling, is now within 4.5 miles from Summit County based on the final multi-mission aircraft (MMA) flyover that took place late last night. Contingency plans are currently in place should the fire spread into Summit County.

While final reports from last night suggested the fire was more likely to move east based on weather, officials are being cautious given other conditions. Last night the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a Red Flag Warning across most of western Colorado, warning of low humidity and dry fuels which could exacerbate fires along the western slope.

Summit County entered Stage 2 fire restrictions yesterday, which means open flames, charcoal grills, outdoor smoking, chiminea and similar items are all off limits.