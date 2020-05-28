Summer Camps 2020: A list of Eagle County offerings and social distancing policies

Kids and parents across the country are itching for activities, and now that Eagle County is able to enter the blue phase of social distancing, summer camps are able to better outline their offerings for 2020.

Note that the camps included here are ones that have expressly shared their social distancing policy with the Vail Daily and the public. This list is subject to change, so verify information directly with each organization. For a full list of summer camps, visit this complete list compiled by the Vail Daily.

Alpine Arts Center

Zoom classes with Alpine Arts Center allow for interaction with both the instructor and other participants. The store is now open for drop-in purchases as well.

Dates: June 1 to Aug. 28

Social distancing protocols: Camp size will be limited, and camp will be outside at the Riverwalk backyard and in the art center. Staff will wear masks, and campers should bring a mask to wear for short periods when social distancing is not possible. Neither staff nor campers may come to camp if they are sick.

Camps offered: Select full camp sessions at half-day and full-day pricing, or stay flexible with punch cards to use when needed, and which can also be shared between siblings. Send teens and tweens to camp for more in-depth art practice. A variety of media and themes are offered.

Full schedule available here

Eagle Climbing + Fitness

Dates: June 1 to Aug. 14, with optional outdoor climbing days each Friday

Social distancing protocols: All staff and participants will be health-screened and temperature-checked at the beginning of the day, and must wash their hands upon entering. Climbing areas have been divided into zones to promote social distancing. Staff will wear masks and participants are highly encouraged to wear masks except while actively climbing. Staff and participants will provide their own drinking water, food, and utensils and will not share with others. Participants are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer, which will also be provided and frequent use encouraged. Any borrowed equipment will be sanitized at the end of the day. Vulnerable shared spaces including seating areas, drinking fountains and showers are closed. participating in the outdoor climbing on Fridays, passenger vans are limited to 50% capacity. Masks are required while in the vans.

Camps offered: Half-day, full-day and week session pricing available. Five-day teen adventure camps available as well as kids camps.

Full schedule available here

Eagle Valley Library District

Dates: Starts June 1

Social distancing protocols: To visit library branches, appointments not exceeding one hour must be made in advance by calling or reserving online. Shared equipment is sanitized between appointments. Patrons who are sick may not enter the library. Curbside pickup and online resources are still available.

Camps offered: Virtual versions of typical summer programming for kids and teens, including book clubs and Dungeons & Dragons. Summer Learning Program to read for prizes is active. Activity logs are available online and at branches.

More information available here

More2Dance

Dates: June 8 to Aug. 14

Social distancing protocols: Session size is capped at eight campers. A wait-list will be used to add additional campers as maximum gathering sizes increase. Campers must be at least 7 years old to participate.

Camps offered: Select half-day and full-day options. A variety of dance styles and themes are offered.

Full schedule available here

Mountain Recreation

Mountain Recreation has discussed opening the Eagle pool in late June, though social distancing measures and restrictions will be implemented.

Dates: June 1 to Aug. 14

Social distancing protocols: All staff and campers will be health-screened and temperature-checked upon arrival and may not participate if they are found ill. Everyone will wash hands on arrival and between activity stations. Supplies will be sanitized and laid out for each camper to reduce contact. All staff will wear masks. Campers will not be able to share or trade food or bring in personal toys. Extensive details on social distancing protocols are available online under the “Rec Kids Day Camps” section of the “For Youth” menu tab. Camps that may be canceled will result in a refunded credit to the purhaser’s account.

Camps offered: Half-day and full-day options. Specialized sports clinics available in addition to general day camp, as well as explorer camp and one session of art camp.

Full schedule available here

Roundup River Ranch

Dates: June 10 to July 31

Social distancing protocols: Due to the nature of the camp, which offers a free of charge experience to kids with serious illnesses, all camps will be virtual. Participate from home or the hospital with Camp Kit included in registration.

Camps offered: Virtual versions of Summer Camps 1-6 and Family Camp 1.

Full schedule available here

Vail Performing Arts Academy

The Vail Performing Arts Academy will adjust its programming to account for social distancing, and recitals will be coordinated virtually to eliminate community spread that would occur in a traditional theater performance.

Dates: June 22 to 25

Social distancing protocols: “We are creatively scheduling our programs to keep students separated safely in groups according to health guidelines,” the VPAA website states. Recital will be filmed during 4-day camp session and posted virtually with no live performance.

Camps offered: “Moana” summer musical full, limited spots still available for 4-day Broadway Motown workshop.

Full schedule available here

Vail Rec District

Dates: June 1 to Aug. 21

Social distancing protocols: To eliminate virus spread, all campers must be Eagle County residents. Campers must bring masks, water, lunch, utensils and snacks. Parents may take campers temperature at home and honestly report to camp staff, campers will be health-screened each day at drop off. Parents should bring their own pen to sign in. Staff will wear masks.

Camps offered: Single and multi-day rates available, camps for ages 5-12 and for 30 months-5 years old. Mountain bike, adventure and sports camps may be offered once Eagle County is comfortably in phase 2 (the blue phase) of social distancing. Keep up to date by emailing community@vailrec.com.

Full schedule available here

Walking Mountains Science Center

Dates: June 15 to Aug. 14

Social distancing protocols: Campers should bring own food and drink, as well as masks to be washed each night. Staff and campers will wear masks at all times. Increased sanitization of materials and spaces will occur. Group sizes will be limited. Field trips outside the camp sites at Avon Walking Mountains Center, the Vail Nature Center or Brush Creek Elementary will not occur. Extended care is canceled for summer 2020. Camps that may not be compliant with current social distancing policies in Eagle County are subject to cancelation.

Camps offered: Themes lasting up to one week, different camp sessions based on grade level. All overnight hut trips are canceled for summer 2020.

Full schedule available here

Women’s Empowerment Workshop

Dates: June 8 to 20

Social distancing protocols: “Current safety protocol for COVID19 will be strictly enforced,” the WEW website states.

Camps offered: Caterpillars Girls Nature Exploration for ages 7-10, Chrysalis Circle for Young Women for ages 11-16.

Full schedule available here

YouthPower 365

Dates: Starts June 1

Social distancing protocols: “All programming will adhere to social distancing protocols,” the YouthPower365 website states.

Camps offered: Some camps will not run due to the pandemic. Camps for dancing, college readiness, as well as drop-in style camps for elementary and middle school students.

Full schedule available here