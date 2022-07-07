Summer lodging dips from the high levels seen in 2021

While summer business remains strong, many lodges are starting to see a dip in reservations for the rest of the season.

The summer of 2021 set lodging records around the mountain resort region. We’re starting to see a retreat from those levels.

That retreat has been developing throughout this year, thanks to higher fuel prices, rising prices for consumer goods and declines in the nation’s financial markets.

By the numbers 20%: Approximate decline in the S&P 500 index since Jan. 1.

Approximate decline in the S&P 500 index since Jan. 1. 30%: Approximate decline in the Nasdaq index since Jan. 1.

Approximate decline in the Nasdaq index since Jan. 1. 100,000: Approximate decline in summer bookings through the mountain resort industry.

Approximate decline in summer bookings through the mountain resort industry. 5.9%: Mountain resort region increase in average daily rate from 2021.

Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar said lodging reservations starting about mid-July are starting to soften.

“It’s a natural response to all of the (economic) factors,” Vlaar said. “That’s affecting demand at our destination.” But, she noted, the average daily rate remains strong at those lodges.

Fewer rooms nights, strong rates

Esmarie Faessler of the Sonnenalp is also the chairwoman of the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council. Speaking Tuesday to the Vail Town Council, Faessler said the Sonnenalp through the rest of the summer is about 2,000 room nights behind 2021’s bookings. But, she added, rates remain strong.

At the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail, senior director of public relations Jonathan Reap said while the summer so far has been strong, there’s been a “dip” in year-over-year occupancy at the hotel.

Part of that is economic conditions, he noted, but another part is that European travel has reopened in a big way.

Reap noted that current domestic airfares are expensive enough right now that a trip to Europe is a realistic alternative to a U.S. destination.

The current softening demand doesn’t seem to be affecting business at the Sitzmark hotel in Vail Village.

Sitzmark general manager Jeanne Fritch said the 35-room hotel’s business is about even with last year.

In addition to a cadre of loyal guests, Fritch noted the Sitzmark is “reasonably priced for the village.” That could account for some new reservations, she said. In addition, there are guests coming this summer who haven’t come to Vail in a couple of years.

Tom Foley, the senior vice president of Business Intelligence for Inntopia, a market research and analysis firm, said as destinations shift more toward sustainability-based tourism, a dip might be OK if rates remain strong.

Properties with fewer guests are easier to staff, Foley noted.

On the other hand, those who are short-term renting their units may want both occupancy and revenue, particularly as interest rates increase.

Foley noted that fewer guests may not affect many lodges, but could have an effect on restaurants and retailers.

“Can you raise prices the way a lodge can? I don’t think so,” Foley said. “I don’t think Joe’s Sporting Goods can get an extra 30% for a coat.”

While fuel prices are affecting some travel habits, Foley noted that lodging dips aren’t any more severe in drive markets than destination resorts.

“The indication is that it’s the broader economic conditions,” he said, adding that stock prices just had their worst six-month period since 1970.

Foley noted that a turnaround in summer lodging isn’t likely until economic conditions improve. But whether the dip lasts until winter depends largely on snow, he said. Great snowfall will appeal to the core visitors to the mountains.

But, he added, “that’s not a return to healthy, tempered growth.”