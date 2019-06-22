Summer snow coats higher elevations around Vail

VAIL — A fresh coating of snow greeted drivers on Vail Pass on Saturday morning.

Vail Mountain’s higher elevation ski slopes looked like they were ready for skiers again.

The Vail area remains under winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday.

All of this on the second day of summer, June 22.

And more snow is expected Saturday into Sunday. A National Weather Service forecast predicts another 1-2 inches for Vail on Saturday into Sunday.

The winter weather advisory, issued Friday, calls for a total of 3 to 6 inches of snow, with up to 10 inches at 10,000 feet, for the areas around Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Buford and Trappers Lake.

The town of Vail is at 8,150 feet, Vail Pass is at 10,662 feet and Vail Mountain’s summit is at 11,570 feet.