Summer snow in forecast for Vail Pass

A National Weather Service infrared image from Thursday shows the Western U.S. A storm system is approaching from the Pacific Northwest, bringing unseasonably cold weather and snow in some areas.

Special to the Daily | National Weather Service

VAIL — With summer officially beginning Friday, there’s snow in the forecast for Saturday morning for parts of Eagle County.

High-elevation areas at about 10,500 feet and above, including Vail Pass, will see snow accumulation overnight into Saturday morning, said National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Charnick.

The highest parts of the Gore Range could see up to 3 inches; Vail Pass could just see a dusting.

A storm system is diving in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing unseasonably cold weather and some moisture, Charnick said.

Temperatures in Vail are expected to drop to 35 degrees overnight Friday night into Saturday morning; on Vail Pass they could reach around 28 degrees.

“If you’re above about 10,500 feet, camping, doing some backcountry, there’s going to be some fresh snow up there,” Charnick said. “Dress warm — bring warm weather gear.”

Showers are expected at lower elevations Saturday.