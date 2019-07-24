Summer Strikeout DUI enforcement period has begun

The Colorado Department of Transportation has kicked off its Summer Strikeout DUI enforcement period.

Law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for drunken or high drivers through July 29 as part of CDOT’s Whole System Whole Safety initiative, which is meant to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

The Summer Strikeout enforcement period is a new addition to The Heat is On campaign, which includes 15 other high-visibility enforcement periods throughout the year. As part of this year’s campaign, CDOT is partnering with BACtrack, a professional breathalyzer company, to encourage residents to check their blood-alcohol content before getting behind the wheel. BACtrack breathalyzers will be offered at a 50% discount for Colorado residents from July to September. Visit CoDOT.bactrack.com to order.

During the Fourth of July enforcement period from July 3 to 8, 310 impaired drivers were arrested — a decrease from the 340 arrests made during the same period in 2018.