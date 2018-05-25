Summer travel has begun on forest roads on the White River National Forest

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The White River National Forest summer travel season began May 21 and ends Nov. 22. Some higher-elevation roads and motorized trails do not open until later in May or early June. Please call the local ranger stations for information and check on local road and trail status before heading out.

Motorized and mechanized vehicle users are responsible for knowing when and where they can drive or ride.

Summer motor vehicle use maps

Visitors using motorized transportation are asked to obtain and adhere to routes shown on the Summer Motor Vehicle Use Maps.

Maps can be used to see what routes are open to motorized vehicles, which types of vehicles, and what the open dates are. Hard copies of the maps are free and available at all forest offices and are also available online at http://bit.ly/WRNF_Travel_Mgmt.

It is important to note that e-bikes are considered a form of motorized transportation on all national forests across the country.

E-bikes may be ridden on designated motorized routes shown on Motor Vehicle Use Maps including National Forest System roads open to all vehicles and National Forest System trails open to all motorized vehicles.

Traditional (non e-bike) bicycles are allowed on designated trails and roads where mechanized use is permitted. Off-road and trail travel is prohibited.

Tips for the road

Follow these tips to ensure you protect the places you love to play:

• Stay on designated roads, trails, and areas as identified on the motor vehicle use map, bicycle use map and forest visitor map.

• Be respectful of other visitors.

• Respect property boundaries and know what uses are allowed if you enter non-Forest Service property.

• Do not widen trails by going around obstacles and do not create shortcuts.

• Avoid wet, muddy trails.

• Cross streams only at designated fords.

For the most current road and trail condition reports for each district, see the district reports section at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/whiteriver/alerts-notices.

For more information, contact your local Ranger District or go to https://www.fs. usda.gov/whiteriver.