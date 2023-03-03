Summit County fire chief joins Starting Hearts board

Jim Levi

Courtesy photo

Jim Levi is the newest member of the Starting Hearts Board of Directors. Levi is the division chief of emergency medical services at Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District in Breckenridge.

“We are very excited to welcome chief Levi to our board,” said Alan Himelfarb, executive director of Starting Hearts, in a news release. He is a great advocate for our mission and his background in public safety will make him a great asset to our organization.”

Starting Hearts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims. By providing awareness, education and training, Starting Hearts empowers individuals to confidently act as citizen first responders while medical professionals are en route. The organization relies on donations to place and maintain defibrillators in as many public places as possible to serve citizens when needed. For more information or to sign up for CPR and defibrillator classes, go to StartingHearts.org .