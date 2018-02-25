Summit County sheriff says school threat likely connected to Ohio, not Colorado

On Wednesday night, Feb. 21, a social media post referencing a threat of school violence and the initials SHS put some Summit High School students on edge.

The social post came in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that left 17 dead. After the post went viral overnight, schools with the SHS initials went on alert across the country, including Stevenson High School in Livonia, Michigan, and Sparkman High School in Huntsville, Alabama.

After seeing the threat posted on Facebook and Snapchat, several people contacted Summit High School dean of students, who then called 911.

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, sheriff's deputies searched the school and spoke to the students who reported the social media post.

Ohio or Frisco, Texas

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said that while his office takes all threats against the community seriously, he did not believe it referred to Summit High School, and instead may be referring to Springfield High School in Ohio or possibly a school in Frisco, Texas.

"We have no indication there is a threat to Summit High School, nor do we have any indication that it is a hoax either," FitzSimons said.

Just to be safe, the Summit County Sheriff's Office placed an increased law enforcement presence at Summit High School and Summit Middle School.

Complicating matters was a local hotline tip about a possible planned attack at the Summit High School. While it is possible this was a reference to the alleged threat about "SHS" in Ohio, the district said it is taking the tip seriously and investigating the situation.

The threat also remains under active investigation by the sheriff's office and federal law enforcement.

"At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a security or safety risk to students or Summit High School," FitzSimons said. "I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado."

Safe2Tell Colorado is an anonymous tip system run by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.