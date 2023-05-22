Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of woman in Breckenridge as potential homicide

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office initiated a homicide investigation Sunday, May 21, after a woman was found dead in Breckenridge.

A little before 1 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 100 block of Pelican Circle at the Villas at Swans Nest complex for a report of a woman crying loudly, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found another woman unresponsive and are investigating, the release states.

“It looks suspicious enough that we wanted to protect the scene and rule out a possible homicide, meaning that it was a death caused by another,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a phone interview.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation assisted with processing the crime scene. There is no information about suspects, and no arrests have been made at this time, according to the news release.

Anyone with information that would help the investigation is asked to contact Detective Brandon Vail at 970-423-8953.