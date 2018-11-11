Summit County’s snowpack is double what it usually is this time of the year

November opened with a bang, as a week of storms has brought back a very healthy snowpack to the region. OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz said that snowpack is doing great this early in the season, and is now at 150 to 200 percent of average. Given the low trajectory of the sun, conditions should remain cold enough for the snowpack to stick around for a while. Gratz also said that if December sees another nice cycle of storms, the pack will be even better.

In the short-term, we should be seeing a bit more snow over the weekend before things dry out for a while. Gratz said the next storm in the cycle might come around the 20th, with a chance of storms in early December. Terrain will continue to open as snowpack expands and strengthens, so keep an eye on your favorite resorts as they continue to work on opening up more trails over the next few weeks.