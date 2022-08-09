Summit Middle School teacher faces multiple felony charges of sexual assault following investigation into student allegations

A Summit Middle School physical education teacher was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 9, on multiple felony counts of sexual assault of a child, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The teacher surrendered himself to detectives at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility and was taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said school district officials identified the teacher as Leonard Alan Grams, 61. Grams taught physical education and was a project initiative teacher at Summit Middle School. Grams’ counsel said Tuesday he has been a Summit County resident since 1997.

The Summit County School District could not comment on the situation due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Gram faces five counts of sex assault on a child, a Class 4 felony carrying possible penalty of two to eight years per count, and three counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony with possible penalty of four to 16 years per count, in addition to possible fines, Clear Creek County Judge Cynthia Jones said. Jones was filling in for Summit County Judge Edward Casias. Other factors could increase or decrease the sentences, up to possible life imprisonment, Jones said.

Gram’s bond was set at $25,000 on Aug. 9. After recommending a $25,000 bond, a prosecutor with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said bond was based on Grams’ strong community ties, his cooperation with the investigation and his lack of criminal history, all of which indicated a lower flight risk.

Grams’ first appearance is set for Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Summit County courthouse.

On Oct. 27, 2021 the Summit School District sent the Sheriff’s Office information about allegations of sexual misconduct by a teacher involving female students, the Sheriff’s Office stated. School district officials identified Gram as the teacher in question and the Sheriff’s Office immediately initiated an investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

School district officials conducted the initial investigation which alleged from Sept. 30, 2021, to Oct. 24, 2021, the school district received seven reports of alleged sexual misconduct by Grams, the Sheriff’s Office said. Female students at Summit Middle School made the allegations and claimed Grams had inappropriately engaged in unlawful sexual contact with victims during class activities, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

During the following investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly served a search warrant and secured hundreds of pages of documents and interviews collected during the school district’s investigation. The report said detectives continued with more interviews of victims, parents of victims, potential witnesses, school district officials and Grams.

Following an “in-depth and comprehensive investigation,” according to the the Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for Grams.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who might have information on this case or believes they may have been a victim of Grams to please call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released at this time, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“This case is heartbreaking. I am humbled by the bravery of these young victims to come forward. I am also proud of the (detectives) investigating this case,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons stated in a press release. “The quality of their work, coupled with their compassion and empathy not just for the victims, but also their families, exemplifies the mission statement of the Summit County (Sheriff’s) Office.”