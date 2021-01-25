Sun & Ski Sports will pay ’thank you’ bonuses to employees nationwide

Sun & Ski Sports, a retailer with a store in Avon, recently announced it would pay an “appreciation bonus” for all corporate, distribution center, and retail store employees.

All currently employed full-time and part-time associates who were employed with the company in 2020 will receive bonuses, which range from $250 to $1,500.

“The challenges we have faced will likely be the biggest of our lifetime. But in these times, together we learned to adapt like never before, be more resilient, humble, and appreciative. Our appreciation bonus is just one of the ways we’re happy to say thank you for giving it your all and helping make Sun & Ski Sports such a great place to be,” Sun & Ski Sports President Karl Salz said. “Our employees’ service through this pandemic has been and continues to be inspiring and first-class.”

For more information, go to sunandski.com.