Sunday fire breaks out at Hubbard Mesa in Rifle area

In addition to this weekend’s ongoing Spring Creek Fire southwest of Parachute, a fire at Hubbard Mesa in the Rifle area broke out after 2 p.m Sunday, a Garfield County spokesperson said.

“An all-terrain-vehicle caught fire,” Garfield County Public Information Officer Walt Stowe said. “The fire spread into the brush.”

Ground crews from the Colorado River Fire Rescue District and Bureau of Land Management were deployed to the scene, which is 1.5 miles east of the Off-Highway-Vehicle parking area. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

A helicopter bucket was also quickly deployed and is reported to have contained the fire before it could spread further.

CRFR Chief Lief Sackett estimated the fire is currently contained at 5-10 acres, and the BLM and CRFR are currently working to put in a fire line around its perimeter.

“It sounds like the helicopter and the drops came at the right time before wind started picking up,” Sackett said.

This story is from PostIndependent.com .