Sunday, Jan. 21, is final day for Eagle County’s workforce housing survey responses

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Housing and Development Authority is wrapping up its Housing Demand Analysis survey for Eagle River Valley residents and is seeking additional responses to be able to generate town- and neighborhood-specific information in its final report. A jurisdiction must collect 200 responses to allow the final report to include statistically valid data.

"We are hoping for one final bump in responses, both from residents and employers, before the survey closing date on Sunday, Jan. 21," said Tori Franks, real estate and development manager.

Residents may visit bit.ly/eaglehousing to submit their responses, while employers can provide feedback at bit.ly/eagleriver. The resident survey is available in Spanish at bit.ly/espanoleagle. As a thank-you for participating, those who complete the survey may choose to enter a drawing for a $50 grocery gift card. Survey answers are strictly confidential.

The Housing Demand Analysis will measure Eagle County's workforce housing need in the Eagle River Valley and will provide the county, towns, housing developers and others in the housing industry crucial information to help direct what types of projects to incentivize and invest in through partnerships.

The survey feedback aims to collect a comprehensive picture of the housing preferences and challenges in Eagle County, from residents' preferred housing type and location to which housing strategies employers find most appropriate for their workforce.

The survey close date is Sunday, Jan. 21, and the final report is due in April. A housing needs assessment in the Roaring Fork Valley is also planned for this year. For questions about the survey or Housing Demand Analysis, contact Franks at tori.franks@eaglecounty.us or 970-328-8775.