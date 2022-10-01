 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Fall in full swing | VailDaily.com
Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Fall in full swing

New snow coats the Gore Range Saturday with glowing aspens as fall foliage peaks in Vail. Today is the last day of summer operations in Vail before the lifts spin for winter Nov. 11.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
