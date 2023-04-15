 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Fancy Woodwork | VailDaily.com
The Wood Brothers play to a sold-out crowd Friday night at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek to cap off the venue's 25th anniversary winter season. "What a beautiful venue, what a beautiful crowd," said frontman Oliver Wood.
John Lockman/Courtesy Vilar Performing Arts Center
