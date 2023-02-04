 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Feast your eyes | VailDaily.com
Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Feast your eyes

Chris Dillmann
  

Chef Marcus Samuelsson prepares lunch Saturday for the Celebrity Chef Cooking Demonstration and Gourmet Luncheon during the Beaver Creek Culinary Weekend in Beaver Creek. The weekend featured food and drink in a unique setting.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

