Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Forever grateful

Chris Dillmann
  

Brian and Jennifer Uelze place wreaths on veteran's graves Saturday in Minturn for Wreaths Across America. The annual event takes place at more than 3,400 locations across the country to remember and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country. Brian Uelze said he had friends and family serve and that Saturday’s volunteer effort provided an opportunity to give back and pay respect.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

