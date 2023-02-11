 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Golden hour | VailDaily.com
Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Golden hour

Ben Roof
For the Daily
Kory Montgomery plays to the apres-ski crowd Saturday afternoon at the Park Hyatt in Beaver Creek. Despite just starting his set, the crowd was already getting into the music.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
