 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: King of the hill | VailDaily.com
Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: King of the hill

Chris Dillmann
  

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates Saturday after his winning downhill run on the Birds of Prey track at Beaver Creek. It was Kilde's second straight World Cup downhill win.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

