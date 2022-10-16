 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Man of the Cliff | VailDaily.com
Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Man of the Cliff

"Rambling Rory" Holmes competing in the Keg Toss at Man of the Cliff in Nottingham Park.
Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
