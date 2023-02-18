 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Precious medals | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Precious medals

News News |

Mikaela Shiffrin shows off her three World Championship medals Saturday after closing out her run in Meribel, France, with a silver in slalom. Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom and the silver in the combined. Saturday's silver gave Shiffrin her 14th individual world championships medal, the most in the modern era.
Alessandro Trovati/AP
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism