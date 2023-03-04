 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Shiffrin claims fifth overall | VailDaily.com
Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Shiffrin claims fifth overall

Mikaela Shiffrin flies down the course during Saturday's World Cup downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway. Shiffrin locked up her fifth overall trophy with seven races remaining on the schedule.
Marco Trovati/AP
