Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Shiffrin claims fifth overall News News | 35 min ago Mikaela Shiffrin flies down the course during Saturday's World Cup downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway. Shiffrin locked up her fifth overall trophy with seven races remaining on the schedule.Marco Trovati/AP Trending - News Bill Rock to replace James O’Donnell as president of Vail Resorts’ mountain division Mar 2, 2023 Vail Mountain blows past last season’s snow total — with more powder on the way Mar 1, 2023 Vail Resorts to launch hands-free mobile pass and lift ticket on new ‘My Epic’ app for the 2023-24 winter season Mar 2, 2023 Bobcat or lynx? Here’s how you can tell Mar 1, 2023 Aspen Skiing Co. poaches top executive from Vail Resorts to succeed outgoing CEO Mar 3, 2023 See more Support Local JournalismDonate