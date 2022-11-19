 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: What a pair | VailDaily.com
Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: What a pair

Mikaela Shiffrin feeds a young reindeer after winning Saturday's women's World Cup slalom, in Levi, Finland. Levi is located 110 miles north of the Arctic Circle and the winner of the race gets to name a reindeer. Another slalom is scheduled for Sunday.
AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati
