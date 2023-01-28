 Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Win No. 85 … and counting | VailDaily.com
Sunday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Win No. 85 … and counting

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning Saturday's World Cup slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic. Shiffrin's 85th career victory leaves her one back of the all-time record set by Ingemar Stenmark.
Piermarco Tacca/AP
