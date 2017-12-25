Sunlight a family’s favorite Christmastime destination

A less-than-ideal forecast didn't keep the Allen family from their annual snow trip. It's the reason they added a few days at another mountain, but the late snow wouldn't keep Eddie, Lori and children Jonah, Tessa and Creed from their traditional destination: Sunlight Mountain Resort.

"It's reasonably priced. It's not crowded," Lori Allen said. "When they were little, we didn't worry about them taking off all over the mountain."

"The folks are super cool," Eddie Allen added.

The Allens are a decade into their Christmas skiing-and-snowboarding tradition. When the children — now in high school and middle school — were small, the Allens wanted to get them into skiing. Lori asked a Denver friend to recommend a smaller mountain, and they've been coming to Glenwood Springs ever since. Their trips often include dinner at Glenwood Canyon Brewpub, a soak in the Glenwood Hot Springs pool and other stops around town.

But the main attraction is the mountain. Sunlight was still limited to one run, Midway, when they arrived Monday afternoon, Dec. 25. Although several inches of snow fell overnight and into Christmas morning, they didn't yet know whether additional terrain would be open for their first snow day Tuesday. But the family wasn't worried about it. After all, with one trip per year, Midway is the right speed for some of the family members.

"Coming out once a year, us snowboarders aren't much better than Midway," said Jonah, a senior in high school.

"I spent most of the time on Midway last year," said Lori Allen, who also prefers snowboarding to skiing.

They left behind 70-degree days at their home in Mountain Brook, Alabama. The Allens departed Alabama, headed for Lori Allen's family home in St. Louis. From there, they traveled to Denver and on to Copper Mountain. While they've visited a couple of other mountains since they began their holiday trips, the Allens keep coming back to Sunlight.