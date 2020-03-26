Support local businesses, City Market employees with new ‘thank-you’ box at Avon grocery store

Avon resident Mackenzie Koffenberger put out this box at her local City Market and is asking the community to leave $20 gift certificates to be distributed among the hard-working grocery store employees.

Avon resident Mackenzie Koffenberger is rallying her community to support local businesses and restaurants as well as the employees at the local City Market.

On Thursday, March 26, Koffenberger set up a box at the Avon City Market customer service desk for gift cards that will be distributed to the more than 100 employees at the grocery store.

“It would be great if the gift cards came from local restaurants and businesses,” she said, but it’s OK to pick up an Amazon gift card or something else in the store. “It means a lot to people.”

Koffenberger is asking people to leave $20 gift cards in the box so that the total amount can be spread more equally among the employees. But, she said, “You can drop off as many as you want.”

Koffenberger is working from home for Walking Mountains Science Center. She posted her idea on the local Eagle County Classifieds Facebook page on Thursday, and already plans are floating for a similar idea at the Eagle City Market.

“People are reacting really quickly,” she said. “There are 132 employees. They should all get at least two. I hope we can do that as a community for them.”

The box at the Avon City Market is on the customer service desk, safely away from other people.

The Avon resident was thinking of a way to support local businesses and restaurants, as well as the employees at City Market.

“The easiest thing I could think of was a $20 gift card,” she said. “I know what it feels like as an employee to be thanked with a gift card, just to buy something that I wouldn’t normally buy. I wanted to do something, and that’s what I’ve appreciated.

