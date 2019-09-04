Surveillance footage of Vail burglary suspect released

Vail police are seeking information about this man in connection to a string of home burglaries.

Special to the Daliy

The Vail Police Department is continuing to investigate a series of burglaries in the area of West Meadow Road. After reviewing surveillance footage from the surrounding area, the department has located an image of the suspect. The suspect is seen running through the backyard of one of the targeted residences several times with various suspected stolen property.

The Vail Police Department encourages all residents to lock their doors and call police if they see suspicious activity. Property management companies are also encouraged to check any residences that have been unoccupied for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or recent burglaries in Vail are asked to contact Detective Lachlan Crawford at 970- 479-2134 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-8500.