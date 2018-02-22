Survey asks residents for input on Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community

AVON — In 2016, a group of more than 30 stakeholders, including representatives from the public and private sectors of Eagle County, came together to develop the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community. After setting goals and identifying groups to implement strategies, the collaborative project is now reaching out to Eagle County residents for public input.

A community survey has been developed to gauge community behaviors and attitudes when it comes to climate change and taking action locally to reduce greenhouse gas pollution. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/cap through Tuesday, Feb. 27, to complete the survey online.

"We wanted to give our diverse community an opportunity to tell us what they want to see and participate in. It takes an entire community to reach the goals set forth in the plan, and we want everyone to feel they have a voice in the process," said Kim Langmaid, founder, vice president and director of sustainability and stewardship programs at Walking Mountains Science Center.

The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. While you must be 18 or older to complete the survey, part-time and full-time residents, business owners, homeowners, renters, second homeowners, climate change believers and skeptics alike are encouraged to complete the survey. A Spanish translated version of the survey is also available.

Questions about the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community can be directed to Langmaid at kiml@walkingmountains.org or visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/cap.