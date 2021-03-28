Survey shows more Coloradans intend to get COVID-19 vaccine

A survey by Kupersmit Research from Feb.17 to March 1 shows 88% of Coloradans are now indicating they would possibly be vaccinated when one is available, up from 66% in September.

Jason Connolly, Special to the Daily

On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released an updated vaccine opinion survey that compared to a previous survey from September 2020 shows a significant shift in Coloradans’ views of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In September, 32% of respondents said they intended to get vaccinated as soon as they could. Now, 62% of Coloradans have either already gotten vaccinated (27%), or intend to get vaccinated “as soon as [they] can (35%).”

In September, 34% of respondents said they would “wait and see” how well the vaccines worked. Today, only 18% say they want to “wait and see” In September, 34% of respondents said they would “not get vaccinated.” Now, 8% would “get it, but only if required,” while 12% would “definitely not get it,” including those who are medically unable to do so.

Additionally, the data shows significant shifts among specific communities, including:

Hispanic women: In September, 22% said they would get vaccinated “as soon as possible.” Now, 43% have already received a vaccine or would get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Hispanic men: In September, 35% said they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, as compared to 62% today.

Black Coloradans: In September, 24% said they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, as compared to 47% today.

Young Coloradans age 18-34: In September, 23% of young women said they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, as compared to 46% today. Young men went from 32% in September to 50% today.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective as evidenced not only by clinical trials, but nationally, many millions have already received the vaccine,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE. “Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already signed up for their vaccine appointments. As more and more Coloradans are getting vaccinated and more and more Coloradans are excited to get vaccinated, we are that much closer to getting back to work and school, back to spending time with family, and back to a more normal life.”

As part of Governor Polis’ Vaccines for All efforts the state continues to work to increase access to vaccines and to meet Coloradans where they are, including launching a hotline available seven days a week to answer questions in multiple languages. The 24-hour hotline number is 1-877-268-2926.

Kupersmit Research conducted the most recently survey from Feb. 17 to March 1, interviewing 810 participants online. The firm conducted an additional 93 interviews with Black Coloradans through March 8, and 75 phone interviews with low-income individuals over age 65 across the state.

The state has posted the summary report online.

Vaccine information is available at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine or in Spanish at covid19.colorado.gov/vacuna .