Suspect accused of making EagleVail bomb threats faces more felony charges

Prosecutors added a couple of felony counts to the list of charges faced by Carl Krencis, accused of phoning in three fake bomb threats.

Special to the Daily

Add a couple of felony counts to the list of charges faced by an EagleVail man accused of phoning in fake bomb threats.

Carl Joseph Krencis, 24, is now looking at felony menacing charges, to go with charges that he phoned three fake bomb threats. He returns to court Jan. 6 before District Judge Russell Granger.

What police say happened

Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate their homes on the night of August 25 and the early morning of Aug. 26 in the SunRiver condo complex in EagleVail after Krencis allegedly phoned in three fake bomb threats.

Krencis, 24 of EagleVail, was arrested around 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, a Monday, when police spotted him among the people who were forced to evacuate because of his alleged threats, according to reports from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Allegedly, Krencis phoned in his first bomb threat at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Krencis then allegedly followed his original bomb threat with two more phone calls to emergency dispatchers, the first reportedly exclaiming that “I do what I want. F— you pigs,” and the second exclaiming that, “Colorado pigs suck,” according to court statements.

Law enforcement responded quickly, securing the 64-unit SunRiver complex and surrounding area. Evacuation orders went out around 11 p.m., and a shelter for evacuees was set up in Avon.

Just before 2 a.m., Krencis was spotted and arrested at that evacuation area.

Investigators were able to find Krencis quickly, because, apparently he used his own phone to call in the bomb threats, according to reports from the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement teams searched the SunRiver condominium complex and found nothing. Law enforcement officials also searched the apartment of Krencis, where he lived with roommates, and found nothing there either.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the complex was determined safe and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

“He put people at risk. Using the word ‘bomb’ causes people to be in fear and clearly amounts to menacing,” Deputy District Attorney Johnny Lombardi told Judge Rachel Fresquez during Krencis’ first court appearance.