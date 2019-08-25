EagleVail man in custody after bomb threat prompts evacuation of SunRiver condos

Carl Joseph Krencis, 24, of EagleVail, is suspected of calling in a bomb threat to 911 late Sunday night.

Special to the Daliy

Carl Krencis, 24, of EagleVail, faces a charge for false reporting of explosives and also faces a misdemeanor charge for false reporting to authorities in the wake of a bomb threat scare at the SunRiver condos in EagleVail late Sunday night.

Residents were given the all-clear to return to their units around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning following an emergency evacuation order.

According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, investigators quickly determined that the phone number that called in the threat to 911 at 10:37 p.m. Sunday night belonged to a local resident. A vehicle description was aired and agencies began their search for Krencis. Just before 2 a.m., the suspect was seen at the evacuation point in Avon and taken into custody.

Krencis is being advised of the charges against him at 1:15 p.m. today before Eagle County Court Judge Rachel Fresquez. He’s being held on $2,000 bond.

No device was found by local law enforcement teams at the 64-unit condominium complex during sweeps of the property. Officials acted quickly to ensure the safety of all the residents in the complex and the surrounding area. Evacuation orders were sent out around 11 p.m. and a shelter for evacuees was set up in Avon until the suspect was apprehended and the threat was determined to be false.

After the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined that he lived with roommates at the evacuated SunRiver condominiums and his apartment was also searched. Just before 2:30 a.m. the complex was determined safe and the evacuation order was lifted.

“Basically, they determined that until they find something, they deem it as credible,” said Amber Barrett, a public information officer with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. “They went and closed down the road, set up an evacuation center at the Avon Transit Center.”

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office extended its thanks to the SunRiver condominium occupants and management for their cooperation and to all the involved agencies who assisted. Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol 4-C troop, Avon Police Department, Vail Police Department, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedics, Colorado Department of Transportation, ECO Transit, Salvation Army Vail Valley, Town of Avon, Eagle County Emergency Management assisted in the evacuation and sweep. The Jefferson County Bomb Squad was put on notice during the search of the building.

There were a couple of elderly and special-needs residents who needed assistance evacuating, Barrett said.