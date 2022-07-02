Suspicious thefts at two Riverwalk businesses in Edwards

Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a theft at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards.

Vail Daily archive

On Saturday morning, two businesses at the Riverwalk in Edwards reported suspicious thefts overnight to deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and business owners at The Riverwalk Theater and Henry’s Chinese Cafe estimate that the thefts occurred overnight after both businesses had closed for the evening between 9 p.m. and 11 a.m.



Investigators with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify the person(s) who are suspected of these crimes and are asking the community if they noticed anything suspicious or witnessed persons at these two popular businesses overnight to please contact deputies or the Eagle County Crime Stoppers. Suspicious incidents are often reported in the area and deputies are asking for the community to always be alert, keep doors and windows locked, and valuables out of sight at home, in your vehicles, and in places of business.



If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or remain anonymous by calling the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or at 1-800-962-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online at p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

People charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.