Sweetwater Lake area residents oppose state park plan, allege ‘bait and switch’ in land deal

While Sweetwater Lake is now in public hands, there's opposition to plan to make the area a state park.

Four facts: • A 2020 deal put 488 acres of private land in public hands. • The purchase was organized by The Conservation Fund, and included contributions from local governments, the US. Forest Service, private donors and Great Outdoors Colorado • Most of the formerly private property is surrounded by federal land. • Colorado Parks and Wildlife has proposed making Sweetwater Lake the state’s 43rd state park.

Residents aren’t fans of a proposed plan to turn Sweetwater Lake, and the once-private property around it, into a state park.

The purchase of the lake and the land around it for public use was at first greeted with jubilation. Then state officials and the U.S. Forest Service announced a plan to turn the area into the state’s 43rd state park, and the jubilation quickly subsided.

Sweetwater resident Janet Rivera recently forwarded a five-page position statement on residents’ views about the plan. The statement alleges that federal and state officials haven’t listened to their concerns.

The statement also alleges a “bait and switch” in the deal.

Surprised by park plan

“We joined the case with enthusiasm since we unanimously didn’t want the area developed,” the statement reads. But, it adds, “We were all surprised when (Gov. Jared Polis) announced Sweetwater Lake as the 43rd Colorado State Park.”

Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said he was also surprised. While much of the 12-mile Sweetwater Road is in Eagle County, the lake and its surrounding property are in Garfield County. Sweetwater Road is the only access to the site.

Martin said he wasn’t called until the day of the park’s dedication in October 2021. By then, Garfield County officials had expressed their opposition to the state park plan. Knowing that, Martin said he wasn’t allowed to talk at the dedication ceremony.

Residents say they’re concerned about the prospect of much more traffic on the road that serves the roughly 80 families in the community. That’s particularly true if the new state park has sites that could accommodate large recreational vehicles.

The statement reads that since the COVID-19 pandemic, public lands have seen dramatic increases in use. That use has brought problems with wildlife interactions, overuse of trails and other issues. “We fear that labeling Sweetwater as a state park, building up the infrastructure, especially adding RV pads to attract more visitors, and then marketing, would bring these problems to Sweetwater Lake.”

While the statement levels criticism at state and federal agencies, it also criticizes the Eagle Valley Land Trust. “We sense we raised money under false pretenses.”

Gypsum resident Tom Edwards is an emeritus member of the Eagle Valley Land Trust board. Edwards said the Land Trust was looking only to save the property. “We didn’t know the (state park) designation was going to happen. Establishing a state wildlife area at the site, a more simple designation than a park, makes sense,” Edwards said.

‘Keeping what they’ve got’

“I’m in favor of keeping what they’ve got,” Edwards added.

Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry is optimistic that the more simple ideas may finally win the day. And, she added, the big-picture point is that Sweetwater is now public land. Private owners over the years had proposed a golf course and other high-end uses. There once was even an idea to bottle and market water from the area.

Chandler-Henry said the Eagle and Garfield County Boards of Commissioners are set to have a joint meeting to try to get planning back on track.

Those ideas will probably be part of a Forest Service Environmental Impact Statement process. David Boyd, the public information officer for the White River National Forest, in an email wrote that the process is expected to begin this summer.

Boyd wrote that while the Forest Service now controls the lake and its surrounding property, “Our challenge is we don’t have specific staffing … to manage Sweetwater.”

Chandler-Henry reflected the opinion of residents, saying the lake “is a treasure. I hope we can keep it for (the current) level of things.”