Sweetwater Lake facilities won’t be open this summer; horseback riding still available

NORTHERN EAGLE COUNTY — Travelers and locals won't be able to stop by the Sweetwater Lake Resort for a buffalo burger or a piece of pie this summer.

The resort property is listed for sale, and its current owners don't plan to operate the restaurant, rental cabins or boat ramp this summer.

"We are going to have full-fledged horseback riding and outfitting," said Adrienne Brink, of Brink Outfitters, the equestrian operation that is headquartered at the Sweetwater location. Brink noted that the seasonal pack trip operation is already up and running for the 2018 season, by reservation only.

There still will be access to the lake, from the U.S. Forest Service property located on its south side. However, there is no boat ramp on the south side of the lake. Trails located on Forest Service land also will be open.