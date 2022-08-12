Swenson and Grant return to defend Leadville 100 Trail MTB titles

Rose Grant returns to defend her 2019 and 2021 Leadville Trail 100 MTB titles.

You’d have to go back to 2016 to find a Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner whose name was something other than Howard Grotts or Keegan Swenson. Both, along with the winner that year, fellow Colorado legend Todd Wells, will be on the starting line Saturday in the ‘cloud city,’ along with many other pros and Olympians ready to contest the 28th running of the 105-mile, 13,000-vertical climbing, out-and-back off-road epic.

Grotts, the winner of the 2022 GoPro Mountain Games mountain bike cross-country event, pulled off the three-peat in Leadville from 2017-2019 before the event was canceled in 2020. In 2021, Swenson finished roughly eight minutes in front of second-place finisher Lachlan Morton and 11 clear of Grotts in third to take his first Leadville title.

Keegan Swenson, the current leader of the Life Time Grand Prix, was the 2021 Leadville 100 Trail MTB champion.

This year, all of those riders and several other Leadville elite-field participants are racing the Life Time Grand Prix , an off-road cycling series featuring six of the nation’s premiere gravel and mountain bike events. Sixty men and women are competing for a $250,000 prize purse, with 30 points awarded to the winner of each individual race.

Currently, Swenson, who has made a nice transition from World Cup mountain bike racing to ultra-endurance distances, is in the driver’s seat, with wins in all three of the events he’s contested. After Leadville, the Chequamegon MTB Festival in Cable, WI on Sept. 17 and Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, AR on Oct. 22 are the final two events.

Leadville 100 By the Numbers Participants: 1,600 Youngest participant’s age: 18 Oldest participant’s age: 75 States represented: 50 Countries represented: 18 Distance: 105 miles Elevation gain: 13,129′ Highest point: 12,516′ Lowest point: 9,200′

Hamilton carries on family tradition

Aspen’s three-time Olympic Nordic skier Simi Hamilton, fresh off a second place finish to fellow Roaring Fork endurance star John Gaston in the Snowmass 50 , will take his first crack at Leadville this year (Gaston is also entered in the elite field).

Hamilton will start in the sixth wave. “(It) will give me motivation to keep reeling people in ahead of me and I think I’ll be able to absorb even more of the infamous Leadville energy by really being in the thick of it,” he posted on social media.

Hamilton and his wife, fellow Olympic Nordic skier Sophie Caldwell Hamilton, are expecting their first child in just over a month. The soon-to-be father reflected on the influence of his dad Skip, who won four Leadville 100 trail runs, including the first two events in 1983 and 1984.

“My dad has always been an inspiration to me,” he posted on social media on Thursday.

“Growing up, I just kind of assumed that every other dad out there took their 8-year-old son to ride single track after the school day or drove through the night with their son sleeping in the back of a VW Westfalia to catch a big storm cycle at Alta in early March.”

After standing at the Independence Pass road crossing in Twin Lakes with his sister to cheer for Skip 35 years ago, Hamilton is proud to be a competitor this time around.

“Finally bringing the Leadville race experience full circle just feels right,” he stated.

Other key athletes to watch

Stephen Davous – One of the peloton’s most confident technical mountain bikers, the current USA Marathon and MTB national champion from Durango is sitting No. 23 in the Grand Prix standings. Davous recently went on a 414-mile four-day bikepacking training loop with Grotts to gear up for Saturday.

Lachlan Morton – The recent Telluride 100 champion and Mt. Evans Hill Climb winner, Morton was second a year ago in Leadville. The mileage monster and Fastest Known Time (FKT) titan rode the Tour de France this year — sort of. His ‘Alt Tour,’ an 18 day, 3,425-mile ride, involved tracing every inch of the famous French race plus the distances between stage starts. Sleeping under the stars and eating at cafe’s along the way, the EF rider raised £359,501 for the World Bicycle Relief.

Sule Kangangi – The 33-year-old Kenyan road racer has turned to the gravel scene to compete for Team Amani. A native of Eldoret, Leadville’s altitude — the course reaches a high point of 12,516 feet — shouldn’t bother him a bit.

Cole Paton – The runner-up to Swenson in the Crusher in the Tushar, the most recent Grand Prix event, Paton could be a sleeper pick to upset Swenson. He is also one of the top contenders to win the Leadboat Challenge — the fastest combined time from the Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Sunday’s Steamboat Gravel (yes, this is a thing) . Paton recently wrapped up a high-altitude stint in the San Juan’s to prepare for America’s highest incorporated city.

Niki Terpstra – If an American doesn’t end up on the podium Saturday, it will likely be at the hands of Terpstra. The Dutch Olympian, who won the 2014 Paris-Roubaix and 2018 Tour of Flanders — two of the most prestigious road cycling races in the world — has been training on Pikes Peak in the lead up to the event.

Russell Finsterwald – The Colorado Springs Specialized rider comes into Leadville with a second-place finish at Sea Otter, a victory at Rule of Three, and a narrow miss of the podium at the five-day Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder. He was fourth last year and came back to place third at Steamboat Gravel the next day, winning the inaugural Leadboat crown.

Eagle County residents competing in Leadville 100 mountain bike race Avon Robert Moehring Bryan Simonsen May Jackson Ron Gruber Jason Mills Kip Tingle Karl Krupp Vail Carrie Stafford Chadd Ziegler Michael Johnson Nicholas Kierstead Valerie Sloniker Traci Macnamara-McCoy Greg Eby Carter Holzhei Travis Mills Minturn Spencer Messer Edwards Brent Goldstein David Weisman Jeff Maddox Paul Gotthelf Marisa Dobrot Philippe Courtois Eagle Chris Lindley Chris Dinges James Ellis Luke Cobb Monica Hedrick Scott Yenerich Steve Elzinga Chelsea Dentler Christa Ghent John Bailey Erinn Hoban Shaneis Kehoe

All 50 states are represented in the 1,600 participants lined up to race in Saturday's Leadville Trail 100 MTB race.

Women’s preview: Grant returns to defend title

Rose Grant, currently sitting in seventh in the Life Time Grand Prix standings, headlines the women’s field at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. The two-time winner and five-time USA Marathon champion won’t have it easy going for a three-peat, though.

Sofia Gomez Villafane, the 2022 Unbound Gravel winner, and current Grand Prix overall leader posted an unnerving — for competitors — Instagram message after a ride earlier in the week at Copper Mountain.

“Never felt so good at 11,000ft (3352 meters). Excited for the double header this weekend of Leadville 100 and Steamboat Gravel,” the Heber City, UT cyclist stated.

2021 Olympian Haley Smith has been doing double duty in 2022, racing a World Cup schedule in addition to the Grand Prix, where she currently sits in second, just two points behind Villafane.

In third in the standings is Sarah Sturm, the defending Leadboat queen. Sturm has placed second and third at Leadville before.

“…just looking for that top step this year!” she posted on Instagram on Thursday night. Sturm was also second to Smith at the Crusher in the Tushar.

Other key athletes to watch

Alexis Skarda – The 2022 GoPro Mountain Games cross-country winner and 2021 Breck Epic champion sits in 17th in the Grand Prix standings after her 20th at UnBound. Skarda also won the Bighorn Gravel event in Gypsum this June.

Erin Huck – One of just three women to represent the U.S. in Tokyo in the mountain bike events, the 2021 national champion recently gave birth to a baby this spring. After competing in the Leadville Stage Race series in July, she stated, “Still a few weeks of training left to go, but regardless this (Leadville 100) race will truly be a test of mental and physical ability. The challenge is exciting and daunting!”

Hannah Otto – Otto is another World Cup racer who is also doing the Grand Prix series, where she is currently in 10th. In a World Cup race in Mont St. Anne last weekend, Otto suffered a grade two AC joint (shoulder) separation, which she stated, “could have been a lot worse.”

“I’m racing without expectation but a lot of optimism and with total gratitude to be able to even line up on that start line at all,” she posted on social media on Thursday.

“It seems like the perfect race to carry that outlook because I know that for many people getting to the start line will have been even harder than the race itself.”

Amanda Nauman – Nauman was the 2015 and 2016 Unbound Gravel champion. At just 32, the Lake Forest, California cyclists and co-founder of the Mammoth Tuff gravel race shouldn’t be discounted.